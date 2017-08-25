Over 8,000 terrorists destroyed in Syria over three months

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 25. /TASS/. Over 8,000 terrorists have been destroyed in Syria over the past three months, Commander of the Russian grouping of forces in Syria Colonel General Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"The enemy has lost a total of over 8,000 gunmen and 1,500 pieces of armament, military and other hardware," the general said at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum during a roundtable discussion on the Syrian experience.

Russian pilots destroy 415 terrorist facilities in Syria over past three days

Russian pilots destroyed 415 terrorist facilities in Syria over the past three days and carried out more than 160 sorties, according to Surovikin.

"To support the offensive by units of Syria’s Armed Forces the Russian aviation every day carries out some 60 sorties…Only over the past three days, Russian pilots have made 163 sorties, destroying 415 targets," Surovikin told a roundtable at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.

Operation to continue until terror defeated

The operation to destroy terrorists in Syria will continue until they are fully defeated, according to Surovikin.

"The operation to destroy militants of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (both terror groups outlawed in Russia) in Syria will continue until they are fully defeated," Surovikin told a roundtable at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.

The commander stressed that Syria’s government forces backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces and Russian military advisers will make every effort to bring peace to Syria while refraining from "unnecessary violence and preserving people’s lives."