Russia's top diplomat vows Islamic State will be defeated

DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, August 11. /TASS/. The Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) will undoubtedly be defeated but it is hard to say yet when it will happen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with participants in the national Educational Youth Forum dubbed Terra Scientia on Klyazma River.

"There are a lot of signs that some external players have been protecting the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia), while the US has been silently encouraging those them," Lavrov said.

"At least, I don’t remember the US-led coalition, that has been conducting attacks on the IS, carry out any significant operations against Jabhat al-Nusra," he added.

"There is a suspicion that it is being protected so that it could be used after the IS faces a full defeat - and no one should doubt that it will happen though it is hard to say when," the Russian top diplomat pointed out. According to him, there may be plans to start using the Jabhat al-Nusra group to fight against the Syrian government in order to change the regime.