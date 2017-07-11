Back to Main page
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media

World
July 11, 11:38 UTC+3

According to the source, IS gunmen also announced the name of the "new caliph"

© Militant photo via AP, File

/TASS/, July 11. Militants of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) have said the organization’s leader Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi is dead, the Al Sumaria TV channel reported on Tuesday citing a source in Iraq’s Nineveh province.

According to the source, IS gunmen issued a brief statement announcing that their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead and the name of the "new caliph."

Some Iranian media outlets earlier circulated images confirming al-Baghdadi’s death. The Russian Defense Ministry reported in the middle of June that, according to preliminary information, the IS leader and 300 gunmen had been killed by a Russian airstrike in Syria in late May.

Topics
Islamic State
In other media
