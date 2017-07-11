Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media

Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to SaudisPress Review July 11, 13:00
/TASS/, July 11. Militants of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) have said the organization’s leader Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi is dead, the Al Sumaria TV channel reported on Tuesday citing a source in Iraq’s Nineveh province.
According to the source, IS gunmen issued a brief statement announcing that their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead and the name of the "new caliph."
Some Iranian media outlets earlier circulated images confirming al-Baghdadi’s death. The Russian Defense Ministry reported in the middle of June that, according to preliminary information, the IS leader and 300 gunmen had been killed by a Russian airstrike in Syria in late May.