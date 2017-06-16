Back to Main page
IS group's leader may be killed by Russian airstrike in Syria

World
June 16, 10:17 UTC+3

Al-Baghdadi may have been killed by a Russian airstrike on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in late May, according to the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has said it is verifying reports whether the Islamic State terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by a Russian airstrike on the southern outskirts of Syria’s Raqqa in late May.

The airstrike was carried out overnight to May 28 against a command post, where the IS group’s leaders were meeting to discuss the routes for the terrorists’ exit from Raqqa through the so-called southern corridor, the ministry said in a statement.

"According to information, which is being verified via different channels, the meeting was also attended by the IS leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in the strike," the ministry said.

Islamic State
