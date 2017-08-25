Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 9,000 Islamic State terrorists active in Syria — Russian General Staff

Military & Defense
August 25, 12:45 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The terrorists are now concentrated mainly in the central part of the country and the republic’s eastern areas bordering Iraq

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

KUBINKA/Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The number of Islamic State terrorist group members in Syria exceeds 9,000, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department, Igor Korobov, said on Thursday.

"This group’s number in Syria, according to our estimates, reaches more than 9,000 militants, who are now concentrated mainly in the central part of the country and the republic’s eastern areas bordering Iraq, mainly along the Euphrates River," Korobov told a roundtable of the Army-2017 military and technical forum.

Read also

Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation

Russia's top diplomat vows Islamic State will be defeated

Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countries

Senior official calls new IS generation worst national security threat

According to him, leaders of the Islamic State group consider the Syrian territory as a foothold for their expansion to the Middle East and other world regions as part of implementing the concept of creating the "greater caliphate."

"Amid the operation carried out by Russia and Syria, and also the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition against this group, the IS leaders seek to prevent the destruction on the territories they control of power structures that they call a symbol of the Islamic rebirth," Korobov said.

The IS field commanders have been tasked with keeping control over the seized areas, including oil deposits in eastern Syria, and also strategic transportation routes for deploying gunmen and cargos from Iraq to Syria and return, he said.

More than 15,000 Al-Nusra Front terrorists operate in Syria

The number of terrorists operating in the Jabhat al-Nusra (Al-Nusra Front) terrorist organization outlawed in Russia is more than 15,000, according to Korobov.

"Jabhat al-Nusra is the second terrorist organization in Syria by its fighting capacity, which includes more than 15,000 militants, most of them Syrians," Korobov said.

Read also

Moscow urges West to focus on fight against Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Unlike the IS (Islamic State, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), the Jabhat al-Nusra leaders support not the establishment of an Islamic caliphate from Morocco to Malaysia, but, in the first place, replacement of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime and establishment of a Sharia-based state on the territory, he said.

"This group is controlling most part of the Idlib Governorate. Besides, [its] forces are being active in the Homs Governorate, the suburb of Eastern Ghouta, in southern Syria and near the administrative centers of the Quneitra and Daraa Governorates," Korobov added.

He specified that Al-Nusra Front, like the IS, is forcing radical Islam in controlled areas. Violation of sharia laws is severely punished, including death sentence.

Al-Nusra offensive in Idlib

About 9,000 terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra group seek to take control of Syria’s Idlib province to disrupt the creation of a de-escalation zone there, Korobov said.

Read also

Russia, Turkey, Iran working on de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib

"The overall number of Jabhat al-Nusra group in the north-western Idlib province reaches 9,000. Now terrorists are seeking to take control of its entire territory, stepping up combat actions against formations of moderate opposition," Korobov said.

The al-Nusra terrorists have managed to deal a heavy blow to the Ahrar al-Sham group and occupy a dominant position, he said. The radical opposition units, who sought to avoid full destruction, joined the terrorists.

"It cannot be ruled out that by doing this, leaders of Jabhat al-Nusra try at this stage to prevent the creation of a de-escalation zone in this part of Syria and therefore undermine the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 8,000 terrorists destroyed in Syria over three months
2
New secure communication tested by Russian military in Syria
3
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in Budapest
4
Russian jets scrambled 11 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
5
Bus crash in southern Russia leaves 16 dead
6
Hacker group says US biological labs active in Ukraine
7
Russia to launch production of hydrogen-powered stage for Angara heavy rocket
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама