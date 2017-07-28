Back to Main page
Senior official calls new IS generation worst national security threat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 12:23 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Islamic State has changed its strategy after a series of defeats in Syria, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev noted

BEIJING, July 28. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has described the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), which has changed its strategy after a series of defeats in Syria, as the biggest source of threat to national security.

Islamic State poses global threat for world civilization - Russian expert

"The biggest threat to national security emanates from a new generation of terrorists uniting under the banner of ISIL (former name of IS - TASS)," he said on Friday at a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS member-countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in charge of security issues underway in Beijing.

"Successful efforts by government and international forces in Syria have led to shifts in terrorists’ strategy, making them look for alternative territories in various parts of the world, in addition to increasing their efforts to preserve a high level of financial support. This is achieved, above all, by diversifying sources of funding and channels for their provision," Patrushev stressed.

He added that, upon returning home, these gunmen form illegal underground gangs. Besides, evidence shows that extremist groups merge with criminal syndicates.

Islamic State
