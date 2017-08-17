Back to Main page
Russia, Turkey, Iran working on de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria during the Astana peace talks held on May 3-4

© Shafak Charity Organization via AP

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian, Turkish and Iranian experts are working on the establishment of the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Experts are working on the setting up of the de-escalation zone in Idlib," she noted.

The diplomat also pointed to the positive trends in the development of the military-political situation in Syria, including the consolidation of the ceasefire and the launching of the de-escalation zones in the southwest of the country, in Eastern Ghouta and in the north of the Homs province.

"The practical steps taken on the basis of the May 4 memorandum and the agreements reached in Amman and Cairo, including the deployment of Russian military police units to the agreed areas along the contact line in the de-escalation zones, make it possible for us to expect the humanitarian situation to improve substantially and the bridges of trust in Syrian society to be gradually built," Zakharova said.

The Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria during the Astana peace talks held on May 3-4. These zones include the Idlib province and some parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces, along with an area north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta and the southern Daraa and Quneitra provinces. Three de-escalation zones are already operating.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
