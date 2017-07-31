De-escalation in southern Syria meets both Russian and US interests, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Continued efforts to consolidate ceasefire in southern Syria and throughout the rest of the country meet the interests of Russia as well as the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is the Russian President's special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa told TASS on Monday answering a question on whether the U.S. anti-Russian sanctions would affect agreements on the de-escalation zone in southern Syria.

"President Vladimir Putin said once again yesterday our collaboration in the southern zone of de-escalation in Syria had brought about practical results," he said. "I think continued contacts and coordination of joint efforts to suppress terrorism and foster the ceasefire in Syria in general and in its southern regions in particular will serve the common interests."

Bogdanov voiced the hope that Russia and the U.S. would continue their common efforts in Syra, saying grounds for it remained in place and the UN Security Council’s resolutions laid the groundwork for it.

"It’s important to move forward in the framework of the Geneva process because we have the coordinated basis in the form of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254," he said. "This is the common basis for our efforts, which will continue growing below any doubts."