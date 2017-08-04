US supports effort to create new de-escalation zone in Syria — diplomat

Russian lawyer says US Congress not interested in her testimony on meeting with Trump JrWorld August 04, 3:59
Russia urges US to stop vilifying its policy in BalkansRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 2:44
New US law on sanctions no declaration of trade war against Russia — US diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 1:45
Russian Railways mulls launching St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin routeBusiness & Economy August 03, 21:32
Ukraine to suffer from US anti-Russian sanctions bill, says politicianWorld August 03, 20:25
Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treatyWorld August 03, 18:59
Court extends detention for members of St. Petersburg Church of ScientologySociety & Culture August 03, 18:45
Syrian opposition group unveils details of deal on de-escalation zones in Syria's HomsWorld August 03, 18:39
Association of European Businesses is against US sanctionsBusiness & Economy August 03, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. Washington supports efforts aimed at establishing another de-escalation zone in Syria although it is not a part of them, a senior US Department of State official said on Thursday.
"We are not party to that, the United States is not. But we are certainly aware of the one you are referring to and that's an area where we would certainly support the deescalation of fighting," the official said.
"We continue to support the UN-led process for what we hope would be an eventual peace there," the US diplomat added.
Another round of talks between Russian Defense Ministry officials and moderate Syrian opposition took place in Cairo on July 31. During the meeting, the sides agreed to establish the third de-escalation zone north of the city of Homs. The territory incorporates 34 settlements with a population of more than 147,000 people.