US supports effort to create new de-escalation zone in Syria — diplomat

World
August 04, 2:45 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"We continue to support the UN-led process for what we hope would be an eventual peace there," the US diplomat added

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. Washington supports efforts aimed at establishing another de-escalation zone in Syria although it is not a part of them, a senior US Department of State official said on Thursday.

Devastated part of the old city of Homs, Syria

Syrian opposition group unveils details of deal on de-escalation zones in Syria's Homs

"We are not party to that, the United States is not. But we are certainly aware of the one you are referring to and that's an area where we would certainly support the deescalation of fighting," the official said.

"We continue to support the UN-led process for what we hope would be an eventual peace there," the US diplomat added.

Another round of talks between Russian Defense Ministry officials and moderate Syrian opposition took place in Cairo on July 31. During the meeting, the sides agreed to establish the third de-escalation zone north of the city of Homs. The territory incorporates 34 settlements with a population of more than 147,000 people.

