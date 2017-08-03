Back to Main page
Syrian opposition group unveils details of deal on de-escalation zones in Syria's Homs

World
August 03, 18:39 UTC+3 CAIRO

An agreement on creating de-escalation zones in Syria was reached on May 4 at an international meeting in Astana

Devastated part of the old city of Homs, Syria

Devastated part of the old city of Homs, Syria

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

CAIRO, August 3. /TASS/. The Syria’s Tomorrow Movement (Al-Ghad Al-Souri) has unveiled in Cairo the main points of an agreement reached in the Egyptian capital between the Syrian opposition and the Russian military on a de-escalation zone in the north of the city of Homs.

Some points of the deal were published on the website of the newspaper Al-Youm Al-Sabia on Thursday.

The statement by the Syria’s Tomorrow Movement indicates that the deal was signed in Cairo on July 31 with the active involvement of representatives of the Egyptian authorities.

The designated zone in the north of the city of Homs "fully covers its northern outskirts and includes three major communities: Talbisa, Al-Rastan and Al-Hula, and also dozens of villages and rural settlements," the Syrian opposition group’s statement says.

The agreement stipulates "an immediate cessation of bombings and any other hostilities and the inadmissibility of the advancement of one side towards the territories held by the other, pursuant to the disengagement line designated in the agreement."

The deal also envisages "lifting the blockade and opening the basic passages for the delivery of humanitarian cargoes, industrial goods and the movement of people."

The opposition group’s statement notes that "the first convoy with humanitarian aid should arrive at the de-escalation zone on August 6."

"On Friday, August 4, the Russian military police will be accommodated at designated points along the line of the sides’ disengagement," the Syria’s Tomorrow Movement says.

An agreement on creating de-escalation zones in Syria was reached on May 4 at an international meeting in Astana. De-escalation zones are intended to be set up in four areas: Idlib, north of Homs, Eastern Ghouta and the country’s south.

Following the results of a Russian-US summit in Hamburg on July 7, it was announced that a de-escalation zone would be created in south-western Syria - in the area of Daraa, Al-Quneitra and Al-Suweida.

Syrian conflict
