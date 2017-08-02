Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 12:50 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman stresses only official Russian Defense Ministry data on the number of Russian military casualties in Syria can be trusted

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Only official information from the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the number of casualties among the Russian military in Syria can be trusted, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Reuters news agency reported earlier that the number of casualties among Russians in Syria was much higher in comparison with the officially provided figures.

Read also

Putin signs law on ratification of Russia air force grouping in Syria

De-escalation in southern Syria meets both Russian and US interests, diplomat says

Russian-Syrian checkpoint opens in Eastern Goutha de-escalation zone

Top diplomat says Russia’s campaign in Syria aimed at preventing Iraq scenario

"No, they will be not," Peskov said replying to a question whether official figures would be double-checked. "All information (for Kremlin) comes directly from the Defense Ministry and we have to accept these figures and they are official."

"There may be Russian nationals in Syria staying there as volunteers or for some other purposes, but they have nothing to do with the government and the Defense Ministry," he said. "In this case one should inquire with Reuters about where they obtained this information and who the source was."

According to Reuters, a total of 40 Russian nationals were killed in conflict-hit Syria since the beginning of the year and some of the casualties from the list were allegedly mercenaries.

The Defense Ministry maintains that the number of killed among the Russian Armed Forces, deployed in Syria to provide assistance to the country’s military, stands at 34.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — Kremlin
2
Kremlin highlights contradictions in White House’s statements on US sanctions
3
Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020
4
Russia’s new permanent representative to UN recounts his first meeting with US counterpart
5
Moscow condemns Shiite mosque attack in Afghanistan
6
Russian billionaires earn over $10 bln since start of year — Bloomberg
7
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама