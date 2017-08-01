Moscow says Syrian de-escalation zones 'thoroughly discussed' with Tehran's envoy

Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fallBusiness & Economy August 01, 18:58
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria was thoroughly discussed at Tuesday’s meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, said.
"We’ve discussed all of these issues [on de-escalation zones in Syria - TASS] very thoroughly as part of our joint work at the Astana platforms as guarantors of ceasefire in Syria," he said. "You know that Russia, Iran and Turkey are initiators of this process (peace settlement in Syria - TASS)," he reiterated.
"Of course, there are also Jordan, the US and UN participating there as observers."
The Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria during the Astana peace talks held on May 3-4. These zones include the Idlib Governorate and some parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama Governorates, along with an area north of the Homs city, Eastern Ghouta and the southern Daraa and Quneitra Governorates.
The agreement, which includes a no-fly zone, prohibits military activities in the areas in question starting from May 6. The document is valid for half a year and may be automatically prolonged for a similar period.