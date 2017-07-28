Putin discusses de-escalation zones in Syria, relations with US with Security Council

Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 28, 20:50
MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria and relations with the United States were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Participants in the meeting discussed current issues of the domestic socio-economic agenda and exchanged views on the ongoing efforts to establish de-escalation zones in Syria. They also touched upon certain aspects of Russia’s bilateral relations with the United States," Peskov said.
Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaker of the Federation Council upper parliament house Velntina Matviyenko, chief of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkon, and Russian president’s special envoy Sergei Ivanov.