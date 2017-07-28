Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin discusses de-escalation zones in Syria, relations with US with Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 19:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria and relations with the United States were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Read also

Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US

"Participants in the meeting discussed current issues of the domestic socio-economic agenda and exchanged views on the ongoing efforts to establish de-escalation zones in Syria. They also touched upon certain aspects of Russia’s bilateral relations with the United States," Peskov said.

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaker of the Federation Council upper parliament house Velntina Matviyenko, chief of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkon, and Russian president’s special envoy Sergei Ivanov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctions
2
Russia issues protest to Romania over ban on deputy PM's flight en route to Moldova
3
German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline
4
Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US
5
Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert
6
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
7
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама