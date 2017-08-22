Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones

Poroshenko seeks to discuss alleged nuclear missile supplies to North Korea in UNWorld August 22, 18:31
KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Robotics Research and Test Center has developed an electromagnetic gun to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, named Stupor, a TASS correspondent reported, adding that a model of the gun was presented at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum being held in the Moscow region.
A press release says that the Stupor gun is designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, including copters, under direct visibility.
According to a center spokesman, the gun emits separate electromagnetic pulses to suppress channels used to operate a drone. As a result, the drone loses contact with its operator, while its uncontrolled flight ends in a crash. The spokesman added that the Stupor gun had a range of two kilometers, covering a 20 degree sector.
Support documentation explains that the device is capable of suppressing navigation and transmission channels used by unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as their photo and video cameras within the electro-optical range of frequencies.
The gun can be charged from the grid, as well as from a car battery.
A warning on the device says that it should not be pointed towards people, manned aircraft, transport vehicles and animals.