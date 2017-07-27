Back to Main page
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones

Military & Defense
July 27, 12:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The drone will be able to take off, reach the designated area and make a decision on how to cope with the task entirely on its own

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The radio-electronic technologies concern KRET is working on several artificial brain components that can be used in drones of the future capable of making their own decisions, an adviser to KRET’s First Deputy CEO, Vladimir Mikheyev, told TASS in an interview.

"We are working on special software with the aim of eventually creating a fully self-sufficient drone equipped with an artificial brain. The drone will be able to take off, reach the designated area and make a decision on how to cope with the task entirely on its own," Mikheyev said.

At the MAKS-2017 air show, he said, KRET presented a software product that allows for conducting research into individual features of the artificial brain.

"We feed certain settings into the program, formulate the tasks and then launch virtual helicopters and planes to see how the program works. Failures do happen sometimes: drones may become stalled over some area, they may have problems with identifying targets, or they may refuse to perform combat missions or send in wrong reports," Mikheyev said.

"This requires perfecting certain individual components of the artificial brain. We use mistakes that happen in the virtual world to gain experience and to teach drones of the future," he said.

Реклама