Combat drones currently designed in Russia

ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Unmanned combat aerial vehicles that will help take a lead role in the airspace are being designed in Russia, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, told reporters at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon.

"The whole world is following the path of unmanned aircraft, including combat aircraft, development. We have no right to lag behind, so we carry out certain work in this area in a similar way. In the future, the operator will be ruling the skies while staying on the earth," he said.