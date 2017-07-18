Combat drones currently designed in Russia

First three Ka-52 Alligator helicopters delivered to Egypt — sourceMilitary & Defense July 18, 18:05
Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with RussiaMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:54
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchaseBusiness & Economy July 18, 17:43
Russia’s MiG Company mulls single and twin-engine options for 5th generation warplaneMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:38
Experts say fines for driving across Arctic lakes should remainBusiness & Economy July 18, 17:21
Combat drones currently designed in RussiaMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:02
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks offMilitary & Defense July 18, 16:45
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshowMilitary & Defense July 18, 16:36
Lokomotiv FC chief: Brazil’s striker Ari submits documents for Russian citizenshipSport July 18, 15:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Unmanned combat aerial vehicles that will help take a lead role in the airspace are being designed in Russia, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, told reporters at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon.
"The whole world is following the path of unmanned aircraft, including combat aircraft, development. We have no right to lag behind, so we carry out certain work in this area in a similar way. In the future, the operator will be ruling the skies while staying on the earth," he said.