Guidance system for combat drones designed in Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Radioelectronic Technologies concern (part of the Rostech corporation) has designed guidance and operation systems for unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs), the company’s Adviser to First Deputy Director General, Vladimir Mikheyev, told TASS.
"We’ve got a whole range of weapons guidance and operation systems for drones. There are several types of systems that can be incorporated into combat drones of various classes," he said.
According to Mikheyev, compact devices that weigh only two kilograms and completely fulfill the guidance function for small UCAVs have been designed.