Siberian scientists invent technology to wirelessly recharge and ‘kill’ drones

NOVOSIBIRSK, June 21. /TASS/. Specialists of the Institute of Atmospheric Optics within the Siberian branch of Russia’s Academy of Sciences have developed a device to remotely recharge drones, overcoming atmospheric disturbances, and also to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles, Institute Researcher Grigory Filimonov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The technology of the highly efficient fiber lasers matrix addition allows remotely recharging unmanned aerial vehicles. It allows recharging friendly and shooting down alien drones. We have created a device with seven channels and achieved an energy increase by 49 times. The energy can be scaled up many times," Filimonov said at the R&D and Innovation Exhibition held as part of the Technoprom-2017 international forum taking place in Novosibirsk on June 20-22.

The system, which features dual technology, helps minimize atmospheric disturbances, he added. "It is possibly to transmit energy at a distance of several kilometers," he added.

The 5th international technological forum, Technoprom-2017, is being held in Novosibirsk on June 20-22. Diversification in the defense industry is one of the forum’s major themes. A total of 25 countries are taking part in the forum. TASS news agency is the forum’s main information partner.