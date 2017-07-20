Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020s

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 20. /TASS/. Russia will develop hypersonic unmanned aerial vehicles in the 2020s, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.

"The second direction is when there is long-term flight control at hypersonic speeds. It is difficult to solve this task even at low hypersonic speeds of six to seven Mach. I believe that the 2020s will see serious development of hypersonic speeds with regard to unmanned aerial vehicles," the chief executive said.

Work in this field is underway and "there is also serious work on materials and systems," Obnosov said.

The Tactical Missiles Corporation head said that complications also occurred as "these are serious developments."