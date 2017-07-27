Russian UHF guns capable of burning electronic instruments

German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 projectBusiness & Economy July 27, 10:36
MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s electromagnetic guns are capable of burning electronic instruments and their testing at laboratories of the radio-electronic concern KRET continues non-stop, an adviser to KRET’s First Deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev, has told TASS in an interview.
"Ultra-high frequency (UHF) weapons are a reality. Their laboratory tests continue non-stop. For instance, we may burn down some electronic device to see how much electromagnetic energy this will require," he said.
Mikheyev said other countries were testing such weapons, too, so KRET was also working on a system of protection from the enemy’s UHF weapons.
"Receiving devices may be equipped with filters blocking the incoming energy. The sensor will then receive only informative and other useful signals. These protection systems are to be computer-adjustable, which would prevent the enemy from identifying potential holes in the filters. We are conducting this type or research, too," he said.
Electromagnetic weapons are to be installed on a remote-controlled configuration of the sixth generation fighter jet. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said last spring that work on such a drone was already in progress. KRET is developing on-board equipment for the sixth-generation jet and UHF weapons at its own initiative.