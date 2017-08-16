Back to Main page
1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest

Military & Defense
August 16, 18:10 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

About 1,000 military and 150 pieces of weapons and military hardware take part in the exercise

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, August 16. /TASS/. About 1,000 marines of the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet take part in a wargame that simulates action to protect the seacoast, fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Wednesday.

He said the active phase of the tactical exercise involving Baltic Sea Fleet’s marines is underway at the firing ground Khmelevka in Russia’s north-western enclave Kaliningrad region. "About 1,000 military, 150 pieces of weapons and military hardware take part," Martov said.

Acting on alert, marines marched from the site of their permanent stationing to the area of the military drill. On the march, they trained tasks of battle defense, passage through contaminated terrain, action to counter subversive and reconnaissance groups. Air defense units acted to rebuff airstrikes of an imaginary enemy.

