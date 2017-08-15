Back to Main page
At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drills

Military & Defense
August 15, 14:09 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Vice-Admiral Aleksandr Nosatov is in charge of the exercises

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, August 15. /TASS/. About 20 combat and supply ships and one thousand officers and men are participating in the ongoing military exercise of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

"About 20 combat ships, boats and logistics ships and 50 pieces of military and special equipment, as well as one thousand men are involved in command staff training of the Baltic Fleet," he said.

Vice-Admiral Aleksandr Nosatov is in charge of the exercises. The main task is to enhance officers’ skills and competence and cooperation by command centers, as well as to practice coordination with other units.

The exercise is being held in accordance with the Baltic Fleet’s combat training schedule for 2017.

Topics
Navy Military drills
