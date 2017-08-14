Baltic Fleet’s air pilots conduct missile firing practice near Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 14. /TASS/. More than 20 planes and helicopters and 500 troops from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation base are involved in flight and tactical exercise and missile firing and bombing practices at a proving ground in the Kaliningrad Region, the fleet’s spokesman, Roman Martov, told TASS.

"Participating in the routine exercise are more than 20 crews of Sukhoi-27 and Sukhoi-24 planes and military transport helicopters Mi-24 and Mi-8, as well as deck helicopters Ka-27, and military transport planes Antonov-26," he said.

The participating forces provide fire support for ground forces, destroy command centers, armored vehicles and manpower of a hypothetical enemy, conduct air reconnaissance and destroy air targets and search for and eliminate submarines of a hypothetical enemy.

In both daytime and at night air crews launch guided and unguided missiles of different class, drop bombs ranging 100 kilograms to 500 kilograms and practice maneuvering in dog fight and approach targets in adverse radio-electronic warfare conditions.

A total of 30 combat training flights are due, Martov said.