Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in September

Military & Defense
August 10, 15:54 UTC+3 STRUGI KRASNYE

New military hardware will be used during the drills

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Vetkin/TASS

STRUGI KRASNYE /Pskov region/, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Airborne Force and the Belarusian Special Operations Force (SOF) plan to hold joint military exercises near the western Russian city of Pskov in September, SOF First Deputy Chief of Staff Colonel Viktor Gulevish said on Thursday.

"We have been considering issues concerning our joint military drills, they are going to be battalion task exercises," the Belarusian colonel said that a battalion of the Vitebsk Regiment would represent the country in the drills.

Read also

US to beef up military presence in Lithuania as Russia and Belarus team up for drills

Russia-Belarus strategic military drills to involve over 10,000 troops

Lavrov says no plans to occupy Belarus on pretext of conducting military drills

Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure

Joint anti-terror drills ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ kick off in Belarus

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military exercises are planned to be held at the base where the 76th Guards Air Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Force is deployed, which is located on the outskirts of the city of Pskov, as part of the Zapad-2017 (or West 2017) strategic drills.

A delegation of the Belarusian Special Operations Force has arrived to monitor the drills of Russia’s 104th Air Assault Regiment, currently taking place near Pskov.

Gulevich, who heads the Belarusian delegation, said that he had been greatly impressed by the large scale of the military exercises. "We have the same training system, only our tasks slightly differ," he said. "We could never imagine any task that would stipulate such large-scale drills," he added.

The Belarusian colonel also commended the efficiency of new military hardware being used during the drills, which particularly includes the BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles and Rakushka armored personnel carriers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
2
Pentagon: Russia had every right to perform monitoring flight over Washington
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
4
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
5
Russian embassy: Moscow forced to take countermeasures by Washington actions
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
US seeks Syria’s disintegration, including with Kurdish units’ help — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама