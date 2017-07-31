Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to beef up military presence in Lithuania as Russia and Belarus team up for drills

World
July 31, 17:59 UTC+3 VILNIUS

A rotating contingent of Lithuania’s NATO allies involving 100 personnel and four fighter jets is stationed at the Lithuanian Zokniai air base

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

VILNIUS, July 31. /TASS/. The United States will step up its military presence in Lithuania when Russia and Belarus will kick off joint efforts for the West-2017 military exercises, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite stated on national radio on Monday.

"During the West-2017 exercises, the US will double the usual number of fighter aircraft stationed in Lithuania," she said, noting that also "there will be more military, hardware and ships".

Read also
Steregushchy corvette

Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea

A rotating contingent of Lithuania’s NATO allies involving 100 personnel and four fighter jets is stationed at the Lithuanian Zokniai air base. At the present time, a contingent from the Polish Air Force is deployed there, which will be replaced at the start of September by a US Air Force contingent.

The Baltic States have no planes to control their airspace. This is done by their NATO partners. Four more fighter jets are stationed at Estonia’s Amari Air Base.

The US also regularly sends ground units to Lithuania that participate in joint training exercises with Lithuanian military.

The large-scale West-2017 war game will be held at Belarusian firing ranges in September. About 13,000 military personnel and up to 80 pieces of military hardware will participate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
2
Austria to protect its interests if US applies anti-Russian sanctions to EU
3
Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia’s richest people
4
Berlin hopes Trump will not sign current edition of bill on anti-Russian sanctions
5
Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US — deputy premier
6
Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама