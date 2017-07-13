Baltic Fleet’s air defense crews hit notional enemy’s air targets

Kremlin reiterates turbines for Crimea were made in RussiaBusiness & Economy July 13, 19:22
KALININGRAD, July 13. /TASS/. An air defense missile formation of Russia’s Baltic Fleet has fired advanced S-300PM surface-to-air missile systems to hit notional intruders of the Russian airspace, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov said on Thursday.
"The crews of the modernized S-300 air defense missile systems have practiced operations to accomplish assignments after receiving a signal on a notional enemy’s aircraft intruding into the airspace," the spokesman said.
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets imitated enemy aircraft. After searching for and identifying the targets, the crews of S-300PMs made electronic missile launches. The troops also repelled an attack by the notional enemy’s subversive group during their march to the area of the drills.
The S-300 is an antiaircraft missile system capable of destroying modern and cutting-edge aircraft, including planes using stealth technology, as well as medium-range ballistic missiles, theater and tactical missiles, cruise missiles, and also radar surveillance and guidance aircraft, reconnaissance and strike complexes.