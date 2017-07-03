Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's West

Diplomat warns West seeking to present Balkans as sphere of its exclusive interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 18:42
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:31
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:08
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 yearsBusiness & Economy July 03, 18:06
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:57
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific OceanScience & Space July 03, 17:45
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. AndrewRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:10
Putin may put forward stimulating proposals on combating terrorism at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:45
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KALININGRAD, July 3. /TASS/. More than 3,000 servicemen of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s 11th army corps are involved in tactical drills in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region that will continue till September, Baltic Fleet Spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Monday.
"Exercises will be conducted at the fleet’s training ranges in Khmelevka, Pravdinsky and Dobrovolsky located in the Kaliningrad region. Servicemen will drill skills of offensive and defensive actions, blocking and eliminating reconnaissance and sabotage groups, taking strongholds, spotting mines and explosive devices, etc.," he said.
The training grounds are equipped with targets for all types of firearms and combat vehicles, training minefields and other wire barriers and other tools.
It is expected that more than 20,000 munitions for firearms and more than 3,000 mines and artillery shells will be used during the drills.