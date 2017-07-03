Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West

Military & Defense
July 03, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the exercise, the troops are supposed to fight off the enemy’s missile attacks

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A massive command and staff exercise in aviation and troops management has begun in Russia’s Western Military District, the District’s press service said in a statement. The military drills involve more than 5,000 troops, as well as around 100 planes and helicopters.

Read also

Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region

"The drills particularly involve aviation, air defense units, missile forces and artillery, radar troops using electronic warfare, as well as special forces deployed to the Western Military District," the press service elaborated.

During the exercise, the troops are supposed to fight off a simulated enemy’s missile strikes and airstrikes. Combined units will escape the strikes, while aviation units and radar troops will eliminate various targets simulating cruise and ballistic missiles, combat and surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as warplanes and helicopters.

"Radar troops, radiological, chemical and biological protection units will counter the simulated enemy’s weapons targeting systems, while combat units of the Iskander-M tactical missile systems will launch missiles on targets located on various distances from the launch sites," the Western Military District’s press service added.

More than 5,000 troops and up to 2,000 pieces of military hardware, including around 100 planes and helicopters, are involved in the exercise.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew
2
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
3
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 years
4
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific Ocean
5
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
6
Moscow sees terrorist act in Damascus as attempt to impede peace in Syria
7
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
TOP STORIES
Реклама