Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, June 28. /TASS/. Pilots of the Baltic Fleet’s Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets have held a training air combat in the skies of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.
"A group of Su-27 multirole fighter jets of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation has held a training air combat and intercepted the designated air target over the Kaliningrad Region," the press office said in a statement.
The pilots also searched for a notional border intruder, launched an attack with a maneuver of dodging air-to-air missiles and practiced pilotage in a pair and in a close combat formation, the statement said.
The crews of Su-27 fighters are on round-the-clock alert, defending the airspace of the Kaliningrad Region. Since the beginning of this year, the pilots have performed about 120 flights to monitor various aircraft and also foreign surface ships in the Baltic Sea.
Over 30 pilots have increased their qualification after performing flights in various weather conditions.