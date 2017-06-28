Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region

Military & Defense
June 28, 18:57 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The crews of Su-27 fighters are on round-the-clock alert, defending the airspace of the Kaliningrad Region

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 28. /TASS/. Pilots of the Baltic Fleet’s Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets have held a training air combat in the skies of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Defense minister reveals Russian army's plans for military drills in 2017

"A group of Su-27 multirole fighter jets of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation has held a training air combat and intercepted the designated air target over the Kaliningrad Region," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots also searched for a notional border intruder, launched an attack with a maneuver of dodging air-to-air missiles and practiced pilotage in a pair and in a close combat formation, the statement said.

The crews of Su-27 fighters are on round-the-clock alert, defending the airspace of the Kaliningrad Region. Since the beginning of this year, the pilots have performed about 120 flights to monitor various aircraft and also foreign surface ships in the Baltic Sea.

Over 30 pilots have increased their qualification after performing flights in various weather conditions.

Gallery
11 photo

Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
3
Preliminary design for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine completed
4
Telegram founder agrees to register service in Russia
5
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier
6
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
7
'Dangerous flower': Russian Army’s most powerful Tulip mortar in action
TOP STORIES
Реклама