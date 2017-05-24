Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight

Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square

Starting in 2004, the Russian Air Force began a major update of the original Soviet Su-27 fleet. The upgraded variants were designated Su-27SM, which belong to the 4+ generation © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Since 1998 the export Su-27SK has been produced as the Shenyang J-11 in China under licence © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Later Russia started development of advanced variants of the Su-27 including the Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, Su-35, and Su-37 © Sergei Konkov/TASS

In 1991, the production facilities developed export variants of the Su-27: the Su-27SK and Su-27UBK, which were exported to China, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Indonesia. Photo: A pilot on a Su-27 fighter jet, 2013 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

It entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1985 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

After several serious redesigns the T-10 evolved into the definitive Su-27 configuration © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

T-10 (Sukhoi's 10th design) first flew on May 20, 1977. Photo: The soldier installes the air-to-air missiles at Su-27, 1993 © Alexander Kosinets/TASS

The prototype of the Su-27, factory code T-10, was finished by September 1971. Photo: Su-27 fighters preparing to demonstration flight in USA, 1990 © Vladimir Yatsina/TASS

Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989

© Roman Denisov, Vladimir Yatsina/TASS

Su-27 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft at the Army-2016 international military-technical forum

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

