Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight

Military & Defense
May 24, 17:19 UTC+3

40 years ago the prototype of Russia's Su-27 fourth generation fighter aircraft, Т-10, made its first flight

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_947321.stepNow *12 +1}} - 11 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_947321.sliderLength-1}}
Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989
Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989
Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989
© Roman Denisov, Vladimir Yatsina/TASS
The prototype of the Su-27, factory code T-10, was finished by September 1971. Photo: Su-27 fighters preparing to demonstration flight in USA, 1990
The prototype of the Su-27, factory code T-10, was finished by September 1971. Photo: Su-27 fighters preparing to demonstration flight in USA, 1990
The prototype of the Su-27, factory code T-10, was finished by September 1971. Photo: Su-27 fighters preparing to demonstration flight in USA, 1990
© Vladimir Yatsina/TASS
T-10 (Sukhoi's 10th design) first flew on May 20, 1977. Photo: The soldier installes the air-to-air missiles at Su-27, 1993
T-10 (Sukhoi's 10th design) first flew on May 20, 1977. Photo: The soldier installes the air-to-air missiles at Su-27, 1993
T-10 (Sukhoi's 10th design) first flew on May 20, 1977. Photo: The soldier installes the air-to-air missiles at Su-27, 1993
© Alexander Kosinets/TASS
Su-27 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team
Su-27 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team
Su-27 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
After several serious redesigns the T-10 evolved into the definitive Su-27 configuration
After several serious redesigns the T-10 evolved into the definitive Su-27 configuration
After several serious redesigns the T-10 evolved into the definitive Su-27 configuration
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
It entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1985
It entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1985
It entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1985
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft at the Army-2016 international military-technical forum
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft at the Army-2016 international military-technical forum
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft at the Army-2016 international military-technical forum
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
In 1991, the production facilities developed export variants of the Su-27: the Su-27SK and Su-27UBK, which were exported to China, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Indonesia. Photo: A pilot on a Su-27 fighter jet, 2013
In 1991, the production facilities developed export variants of the Su-27: the Su-27SK and Su-27UBK, which were exported to China, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Indonesia. Photo: A pilot on a Su-27 fighter jet, 2013
In 1991, the production facilities developed export variants of the Su-27: the Su-27SK and Su-27UBK, which were exported to China, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Indonesia. Photo: A pilot on a Su-27 fighter jet, 2013
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Later Russia started development of advanced variants of the Su-27 including the Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, Su-35, and Su-37
Later Russia started development of advanced variants of the Su-27 including the Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, Su-35, and Su-37
Later Russia started development of advanced variants of the Su-27 including the Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, Su-35, and Su-37
© Sergei Konkov/TASS
Since 1998 the export Su-27SK has been produced as the Shenyang J-11 in China under licence
Since 1998 the export Su-27SK has been produced as the Shenyang J-11 in China under licence
Since 1998 the export Su-27SK has been produced as the Shenyang J-11 in China under licence
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Starting in 2004, the Russian Air Force began a major update of the original Soviet Su-27 fleet. The upgraded variants were designated Su-27SM, which belong to the 4+ generation
Starting in 2004, the Russian Air Force began a major update of the original Soviet Su-27 fleet. The upgraded variants were designated Su-27SM, which belong to the 4+ generation
Starting in 2004, the Russian Air Force began a major update of the original Soviet Su-27 fleet. The upgraded variants were designated Su-27SM, which belong to the 4+ generation
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Editors choice
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad May 23, 18:41
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22 May 23, 9:18
Milex-2017 military exhibition in Minsk
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show May 22, 16:54
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the inauguration ceremony in Paris, France, May 14
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes May 19, 16:54
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square May 18, 20:30
Nastoichivy Destroyer of Project 956 Sarych
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos May 18, 18:38
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_947321'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_947321'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989
© Roman Denisov, Vladimir Yatsina/TASS
The prototype of the Su-27, factory code T-10, was finished by September 1971. Photo: Su-27 fighters preparing to demonstration flight in USA, 1990
© Vladimir Yatsina/TASS
T-10 (Sukhoi's 10th design) first flew on May 20, 1977. Photo: The soldier installes the air-to-air missiles at Su-27, 1993
© Alexander Kosinets/TASS
Su-27 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
After several serious redesigns the T-10 evolved into the definitive Su-27 configuration
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
It entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1985
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft at the Army-2016 international military-technical forum
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
In 1991, the production facilities developed export variants of the Su-27: the Su-27SK and Su-27UBK, which were exported to China, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Indonesia. Photo: A pilot on a Su-27 fighter jet, 2013
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Later Russia started development of advanced variants of the Su-27 including the Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, Su-35, and Su-37
© Sergei Konkov/TASS
Since 1998 the export Su-27SK has been produced as the Shenyang J-11 in China under licence
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Starting in 2004, the Russian Air Force began a major update of the original Soviet Su-27 fleet. The upgraded variants were designated Su-27SM, which belong to the 4+ generation
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Gallery
10 photo
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sukhoi combat aircraft: from Soviet bombers to fifth-generation fighter jets

The prototype of Russia's legendary Su-27 fighter jet, T-10 (Sukhoi's 10th design) first flew in May 1977. After serious redesigns the T-10 evolved into the definitive Su-27 configuration, which entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1985. Starting in 2004, the Russian Air Force began a major update of the original Soviet Su-27 fleet. The upgraded variants were designated Su-27SM, which belong to the 4+ generation. See the images of Russia's iconic fighter jet in this photo gallery.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Former Finnish PM points to signs of improvement in Russia-West relations
3
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
4
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
5
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
6
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
7
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама