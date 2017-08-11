Back to Main page
Azerbaijan’s defense minister will visit Moscow

Military & Defense
August 11, 13:01 UTC+3 BAKU

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will take part in the closing ceremony for the 2017 International Army Games

BAKU, August 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will take part in the closing ceremony for the 2017 International Army Games in Moscow, the press service of the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will visit Moscow on August 11. Hasanov will attend the official closing ceremony for the 2017 International Army Games during his visit," the report says.

This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating.

Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
