Russian deputy defense minister praises supporting services at 2017 Army Games

Military & Defense
August 10, 20:18 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

The 2017 International Army Games are being held from July 29 to August 12 at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China

ALABINO RANGE /Moscow region/, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s supporting services have shown the best efficiency during the 2017 International Army Games, Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov said on Thursday.

"Every day our personnel provide food, accommodation, laundry service and transport services to the participants. They also arrange cultural events, as well as fill military equipment with fuel and prepare it for competitions," the general said.

According to Bulgakov, at the beginning of the games, several thousands of participants and hundreds of pieces of military equipment were delivered to the competitions’ sites by road vehicles, railway and aircraft, including warplanes.

"We did everything possible in order to create the most comfortable conditions, raising the participants’ morale and ensuring their determination to win," Bulgakov stressed.

As an example of the excellent work of the supporting services, the general said that when the Chinese team members asked the organizers to increase their portions of rice and spices, the request was immediately fulfilled.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the games.

