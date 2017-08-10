Back to Main page
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games

Military & Defense
August 10, 18:02 UTC+3

See the best shots of tanks overcoming obstacles and firing at targets

Iran's tank crew seen ahead of a relay race during the Tank Biathlon semifinal event as part of the 2017 International Army Games, at Alabino shooting range
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
Iran's T-72B3 tank competes in a relay race during the Tank Biathlon competition
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
Venezuela's T-72B3 tank
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
India's T-90S
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
Iran's T-72B3 tank
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
Iran's T-72B3 tank
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
India's T-90S tank
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
China's tank crew
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
India's T-90S tank
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
Iran's T-72B3 tank
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
The tank biathlon contest is part of the 2017 International Army Games. The competition’s final race will be held on August 12. This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12, with 28 countries participating. See the best shots of tanks overcoming obstacles and firing at targets.

