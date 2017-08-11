Back to Main page
Russia, China tie in Sea Cup competition at Army Games-2017

Military & Defense
August 11, 8:33 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Sea Cup competition of the International Army Games-2017 was held in Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, August 11. /TASS/. The Sea Cup competition of the International Army Games-2017 ended in a tie between Russia and China, Pacific Fleet Spokesman Capt. 1st rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Friday.

"Crews of the Russian Navy corvette Sovershenny and Chinese Navy corvette Huangshi shared the top spot, gathering 440 points each," he said.

The Sea Cup competition of the International Army Games-2017 was held in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Territory. The Sovershenny and the Huangshi were the only warships taking part.

The contest is held in three stages: naval warfare, ship damage control, and the contest in search-and-rescue and ship crews' skills. The competition in the Sea of Japan included three types of drills: artillery firing at a towed naval ship target, artillery firing at an air target and artillery firing at a model of a floating mine.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
