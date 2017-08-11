Back to Main page
Russia wins Seaborne Assault competition at Army Games-2017

Military & Defense
August 11, 7:38 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The competition had three stages - a 1,200-meter obstacle course, a 4-kilometer survival trail and a relay

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, August 11. /TASS/. The naval infantry team of Russia won the Seaborne Assault competition at the Army Games-2017, Pacific Fleet spokesman Capt. 1st rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Friday.

"The naval infantry team of Russia was first, followed by the naval infantry team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Naval infantry teams of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran were third, scoring an equal number of points," the spokesman said.

The Seaborne Assault competition was held at training grounds of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the Far Eastern Primorye Territory between August 1-11. In total, more than 200 servicemen from Russia, China, Venezuela and Iran took part.

The competition had three stages - a 1,200-meter obstacle course, a 4-kilometer survival trail and a relay.

China led after the first two stages, but the Russian team managed to snatch the lead during the relay.

The 2017 International Army Games are being held at 22 test ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12. Teams from 28 countries are taking part.

