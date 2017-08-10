Back to Main page
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger

Military & Defense
August 10, 13:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Under the draft agreement, Russia and Niger will interact in the war on terror, exchange information on military and political issues and the issues of strengthening international security

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia plans to sign a military cooperation deal with the Republic of Niger in West Africa, including interaction in the war on terror and measures to strengthen international security, according to a Russian government resolution published on the government’s legal information web portal on Thursday.

Under the document, the Russian government had made a decision "to approve a draft military cooperation agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Niger submitted by the Defense Ministry and approved by the Foreign Ministry of Russia and other departments concerned."

The document instructs the Russian Defense Ministry to hold negotiations with the Nigerien side and, upon agreeing, sign the relevant deal. The Defense Ministry is authorized to make amendments to the draft document, if these alterations are not of fundamental nature.

Under the draft agreement, the sides will interact in the war on terror, exchange information on military and political issues and the issues of strengthening international security.

Moscow and Niamey will also develop relations in the area of joint troop training, in the sphere of military education, military medicine and other fields.

Russia and Niger intend to exchange the experience of peacekeeping missions and interaction in peacekeeping operations under the UN aegis.

