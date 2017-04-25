Back to Main page
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperation

Military & Defense
April 25, 12:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian defense minister says the two countries confirn interest in developing military cooperation
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia confirm both countries’ interest in developing cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Zoran Djordjevic on Tuesday.

"Our regular meetings once again confirm our interest in promoting cooperation that has been organized and is being developed between us both in the military and military-technical spheres," the Russian defense minister said on the eve of the 6th Moscow conference on international security.

Moscow views Belgrade as a reliable and time-tested partner, which is also safeguarding the basic principles of international security, Shoigu said.

"Unfortunately, the world is not becoming calmer and more stable and the events of the past decades related both to ‘color revolutions’ and various sorts of invasions and the violent overthrows of the leadership of countries do not lead to anything good," the Russian defense minister said.

However, the proclaimed initial goal of achieving democracy and prosperity has not been reached in any of the countries where ‘color revolutions’ were staged, he added.

"Our Moscow conference is precisely aimed at discussing and exchanging opinions on all these issues and, perhaps, finding some solutions," the Russian defense minister said.

Реклама