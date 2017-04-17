Back to Main page
Kremlin confirms military cooperation on Russia-Serbia agenda

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 17, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Serbia's PM said earlier that Serbia would like to field Russia’s S-300 Favorit surface-to-air missile systems
S-300 missile systems

S-300 missile systems

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Military and technical cooperation is among the issues discussed at the highest level in Russian-Serbian contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The theme of military and technical cooperation is referred to the category of quite sensitive issues and, indeed, the theme of military and technical cooperation is on the agenda of contacts at the high and the highest levels," the Kremlin spokesman said at a press conference in reply to a TASS question about whether the delivery of Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems to Serbia had been discussed at the level of the heads of both countries.

The Russian presidential spokesman declined to specify if any specific accords were available in this area.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that Serbia would like to field Russia’s S-300 Favorit surface-to-air missile systems. He noted that he had discussed this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Serbian prime minister said before that the Russian-made S-300 missile systems were "too expensive" for Serbia but Russia had expressed its desire to help through certain accords.

During Vucic’s visit to Moscow on March 27, military and technical cooperation was among the main issues on the agenda. The sides discussed Serbia’s plans to buy Russian-made Buk medium-range air defense missile systems.

