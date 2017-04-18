Iranian diplomat praises military cooperation with Moscow

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Military cooperation between Russia and Iran has reached a level that has become a source of fulfillment for both sides, Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Mehdi Sanai, said at a reception dedicated to Iran’s Army Day.

"Over the past few years, relations between Iran and Russia in politics, economics, and security have gained momentum. The two countries’ armed forces have permanent and broad ties, and both sides are quite pleased with them," the envoy said. "Our countries’ defense ministers and general staff chiefs cooperate and hold a large number of consultations."

Sanai noted that after signing an agreement on military cooperation between Russia and Iran in 2015, important steps have been taken in bilateral cooperation in the field of defense. "One of these steps was the delivery of Russia’s S-300 missile systems to Iran. That was an indicator of mutual trust in the field of defense cooperation," the diplomat added.