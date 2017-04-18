Back to Main page
Iranian ambassador says cooperation between Tehran, Moscow crucial for war on terror

World
April 18, 15:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Iranian diplomat added that success in the war on terror could only be achieved based on broad international cooperation
Syrian, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, Walid Muallem, Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the fight against terrorism has been crucial for ensuring security in Western Asia, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai said at a reception dedicated to Iran’s Army Day.

"Combating terrorist and extremist groups that disrupt regional and global security is of the most important goals of the Iranian Armed Forces," the ambassador said. "Today you can see terrorist groups enter Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries in Western Asia, spreading instability and insecurity," he added.

The Iranian diplomat added that success in the war on terror could only be achieved based on broad international cooperation. "Iran and Russia realize the threats that regional and global terrorist networks spread, so the two countries have been boosting their cooperation in the past years and played a significant role in maintaining regional peace and stability," Sanai said.

