Russia, Nigeria plan to expand military-technical cooperation

Military & Defense
May 30, 12:57 UTC+3

Russia and Nigeria have also agreed to deepen trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia and Nigeria are keen to expand the military-technical cooperation between the countries, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the talks with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday.

"We’re equally ready to develop the political dialogue. We’ve agreed to deepen trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and to take necessary steps in order to enhance the bilateral contractual and legal base," Lavrov said.

"We’ve noted a potential for cooperation in such areas as hydrocarbon production and refinery, nuclear energy, agriculture," he said, adding that the sides have also "expressed mutual interest in military-technical and military cooperation, training of Nigerian staff, as well as the civil and law-enforcement track in Russian universities," the minister added.

Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
Реклама