Russia, Nigeria plan to expand military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia and Nigeria are keen to expand the military-technical cooperation between the countries, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the talks with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday.
"We’re equally ready to develop the political dialogue. We’ve agreed to deepen trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and to take necessary steps in order to enhance the bilateral contractual and legal base," Lavrov said.
"We’ve noted a potential for cooperation in such areas as hydrocarbon production and refinery, nuclear energy, agriculture," he said, adding that the sides have also "expressed mutual interest in military-technical and military cooperation, training of Nigerian staff, as well as the civil and law-enforcement track in Russian universities," the minister added.