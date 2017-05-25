Back to Main page
Putin, Duterte agree to develop military-technical cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 21:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presidents of Russia and the Philippines have agreed to step up joint efforts aimed at counteraction to the global threats

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Philippines, Vladimir Putin and Rodrigo Duterte, have agreed to step up joint efforts aimed at counteraction to the global threats, said a joint statement inked upon the results of Duterte’s visit to Russia this week.

Touching upon the threats of the kind, the document mentioned "international terrorism, trans-border crime and drug trafficking." The document is posted on the Kremlin website.

In addition, Putin and Duterte agreed "to develop practical cooperation in the military-technical sphere, in the fields of the emergency response and marine safety with due into account liabilities of both sides in the format of the international marine law and the international information security law."

Foreign policy
