Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 13:23 UTC+3

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Russia "has given an important impetus to our relations," Russia's top diplomat said

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Manila have been making preparations for signing a number of documents which particularly concern military cooperation and interaction between law enforcement agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday.

"In accordance with the decision made by the two presidents, the documents prepared for the summit should be signed, so nine important documents have already been signed today by members of the Russian and Philippine delegations," Lavrov said. "These documents concern military cooperation, as well as cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, trade, investment, industry and transport," he elaborated. "Besides, we have signed a plan of consultations between our ministries," Lavrov said addressing Cayetano.

"A number of other important documents on military cooperation and interaction between law enforcement agencies will be ready for signing soon," the Russian top diplomat added.

"This means that from every standpoint, we can say that (Philippine) President (Rodrigo) Duterte’s visit to Russia has given an important impetus to our relations," Lavrov concluded.

Russia committed to cooperation with Philippines in war on terror 

Russia is fully committed to the agreements with the Philippines on stepping up cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Lavrov said at a meeting with Cayetano.

Two days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in the Kremlin. However, Duterte had to cut short his visit to Russia over terrorist attacks in the country’s southern areas.

"I would like to once again confirm our solidarity with the leadership of the Philippines and the Philippine people, and once again convey the words of sympathy and condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims," Lavrov said.

"I confirm our full commitment to the agreements on enhancing cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

Duterte declared martial law on the island of Mindanao on May 23 following clashes between government forces and a group affiliated with the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia). A government operation is underway against fighters of the Maute Group.
