Russia takes first place in Aviadarts military pilots’ contest at Army-2017 Games

CHANGCHUN /China/, August 10. /TASS/. Russian military pilots have taken the first place in the Aviadarts contest at the Army-2017 International Games, Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Viktor Bondarev said on Thursday.
"Our team has taken the first place in the contest. It was a hot contest. Chinese pilots demonstrated their best but our pilots have no peers," he said, adding that Chinese pilots won as many prizes as Russian pilots in the team medal standing, so the Aviadarts winner cups were awarded to the captains of both teams.
In all, the Russian team took 12 prize-winning places. Four Russian crews - of a Mi-35 and a Mi-8AMTSh helicopters, a Su-24MR reconnaissance plane and a Su-25 attack plane - took third places. For more crews - of a Su-34 and a Su-24MR planes, a Ka-52 helicopter and a Tu-22M3 bomber - were second.
Crews of a Su-25 and a Su-35 planes, a Mi-8AMTSh helicopter and an Il-76 military transport plane won gold medals.