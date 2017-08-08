Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian servicemen win Military Rally contest at International Army Games

Military & Defense
August 08, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The team from Egypt, the sole foreign participant in the contest, finished second

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russia's Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian team has emerged as the winner of the Military Rally contest at the 2017 International Army Games, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Army General Dmitry Bulgakov said on Tuesday.

The team from Egypt, the sole foreign participant in the contest, finished second, the general said.

Read also

Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army Games

Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games

Russian scouts show best results on first day of shooting contest at Army Games

Russian army cooks, bakers take first in shooting contest at International Army Games

"The team of the Russian Armed Forces showed the best results at all the three stages of the Military Rally and deservedly became the contest’s winner. I did not expect anything else from our military drivers as these are the best representatives of this profession who have been selected in the toughest selection procedure across the country’s entire Armed Forces," the deputy defense minister said.

"The team of the Egyptian Armed Forces, which participated in the Military Rally for the first time and captured the second place, also demonstrated worthy performance. Both the Russian and Egyptian military drivers successfully coped with the difficult conditions of the cross country terrain on a 1,700 km track amid temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and a complex special section on the 280km Elista-Volgograd route," the deputy defense minister said.

Teams from Russia’s National Guard and the country’s defense enterprises also participated in the rally outside the competition’s framework to improve their skills. The best results among them were demonstrated by the Russian National Guard’s team, which won the bronze medal, the deputy defense minister said.

"The judging during the contest was absolutely unbiased because the panel of judges judged the actions of all the crews by analyzing the data received from registering equipment - unmanned aerial vehicles and the equipment of the GLONASS system," the Defense Ministry official said.

Gallery
8 photo
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
2
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions
3
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
4
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
5
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
6
Expensive and complicated: Why there will be no total switch to electric cars in Russia
7
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама