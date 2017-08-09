Back to Main page
China wins Airborne Platoon contest at Army Games-2017

Military & Defense
August 09, 14:54 UTC+3 KHAODYAN RANGE

The Airborne Platoon contest of the International Army Games 2017 was held in China for the first time

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

KHAODYAN RANGE, August 9. /TASS/. The Chinese team has placed first in the Airborne Platoon contest at the International Army Games-2017. Russia was second and Kazakhstan, third, the media were told at the contest’s press-center.

"After the international stage of the Airborne Platoon context China placed first with 62 points. Russian paratroopers were second with 50 points, and Kazakhstan’s rivals, third with 42 points," the press-center said.

The final decision concerning the number of points scored by each team and its place in the competition table was made by judges and chiefs of the participating team in the final conference at the contest’s headquarters in Guangshui, Hubei province.

"The verdict was produced by referees and representative of the armed forces of China, Russia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Iran, South Africa and Morocco," the press-center said.

The special ceremony ending the Airborne Platoon contest will be held at the garrison of a Chinese airborne unity in Guangshui on August 10.

The Airborne Platoon contest of the International Army Games 2017 was held in China for the first time. It lasted ten days.

