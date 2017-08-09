Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sniper duet from China sets new record at Army Games in Kazakhstan

Military & Defense
August 09, 12:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The snipers had to overcome 8 obstacles while contesting

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A sniper pair from China has set a new record of passing the route in the final relay race of the Sniper Frontier contest in south Kazakhstan as part of the 2017 International Army Games, the Russian Central Military District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

Gallery
10 photo

Military scouts contest at the International Army Games

"The shooters from China have covered the 1km route with obstacles in 4 minutes and 50 seconds, thus improving by 1 minute the Russian snipers’ result last year," the press office said.

According to the Central Military District’s data, the snipers had to overcome 8 obstacles: two walls, a ditch, a creep site, monkey bars, a dynamic wall, abatis and scattered wheels.

"The servicemen also performed firing for accuracy from the Dragunov sniper rifle and the Makarov pistol at targets at a distance of 300m and 15m, respectively, threw grenades at targets at a distance of 25 meters and transported an ammunition load weighing 16 kg," the press office said.

The international stage of the Sniper Frontier contest of the 2017 Army Games was held at the practice range of the 40th military base of the Kazakhstani armed forces at the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau. Teams from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Venezuela, Greece, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Thailand, Uzbekistan and South Africa took part in the contest.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in Russia
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Sniper duet from China sets new record at Army Games in Kazakhstan
4
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
5
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
6
Russia may open maintenance center for MС-21 liner
7
Observers from over 60 countries attend International Army Games
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама