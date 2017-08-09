Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Observers from over 60 countries attend International Army Games

Military & Defense
August 09, 13:36 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

Russia’s military personnel are the front-runners in the overall team standing after 16 contests held over the first ten days of this year’s International Army Games

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. Over 60 countries have sent their observers to the 2017 International Army Games, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

"We have sent out invitations to all our foreign colleagues to take part in the Army International Games as observers. Over 60 countries have responded to our invitation, including America, Europe, and also our partners from CIS countries, the Middle East and Asia," he said.

Gallery
10 photo

Military scouts contest at the International Army Games

Some observers have expressed their desire to take part in the contests of the Army International Games as participants next year, the general said.

"And some contestants from this year’s competitions are considering holding some contests of the Army Games on the territory of their countries," the deputy defense minister said.

The number of participants in the Army Games increases with every passing year, the general said.

"Considering that we are open for all without any exception and are glad to see the servicemen of the armies of all the countries at the Army Games, the number of participants in the contests increases with every passing year," he said.

"Last year, teams from 18 countries participated in the competitions, whereas this year their number is already 28. We are glad to see this and are confident that the number of countries participating in the Army Games will grow with each year," the deputy defense minister said.

The Russian deputy defense minister gave start today to the concluding stage of military divers’ contest, Depth-2017, which had brought together teams from Russia, Iran, Venezuela, South Africa and Syria.

Russia’s military personnel are the front-runners in the overall team standing after 16 contests held over the first ten days of this year’s International Army Games. Kazakhstan is second and China, third, the competition’s chief referee, Major-General Dmitry Gorbatenko, told the media on Wednesday.

Read also

Sniper duet from China sets new record at Army Games in Kazakhstan

Russian servicemen win Military Rally contest at International Army Games

Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army Games

Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games

"According to the preliminary rating of the Army Games-2017’s participants, after ten days of competitions Russia is in the lead (ten first places, six second and two third ones). Kazakhstan is second (two top positions, five second and two third places). China is third (with two golds and three silvers). Belarus is fourth, Egypt - fifth, Uzbekistan - sixth, Iran - seventh and Azerbaijan, eighth," Gorbatenko said, adding that the rating was based on the overall number of medals won.

In the continuing twelve contests Russia is in the lead, too, for now (six first places and three second positions). China follows (with five top places and one second). Azerbaijan is third with one first place followed by Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Uzbekistan and South Africa.

This year’s Army Games are being held at 22 sites in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China from July 29 to August 12 with 28 countries taking part.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in Russia
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Sniper duet from China sets new record at Army Games in Kazakhstan
4
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
5
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
6
Russia may open maintenance center for MС-21 liner
7
Observers from over 60 countries attend International Army Games
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама