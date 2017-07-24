Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017

Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017Military & Defense July 24, 10:30
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president saysWorld July 24, 9:56
IMF confirms recovery of Russia's economy in 2017Business & Economy July 24, 8:47
Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plantSociety & Culture July 24, 2:54
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts to over $6bln - Russian ministry of industry and tradeBusiness & Economy July 23, 23:48
Russian consumer rights watchdog chief names cities with highest HIV ratesSociety & Culture July 23, 21:41
Serbian filmmaker Kustirica says Crimea’s reunification with Russia is natural processSociety & Culture July 23, 21:40
Israeli embassy in Amman attacked by terrorists, some people wounded - TVWorld July 23, 21:35
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness recordSport July 23, 8:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, July 24. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s Sovershenny corvette will present the Russian Navy at the Sea Cup-2017 international seamanship contest, Head of the Information Support Department of the Eastern Military District’s Press Service for the Pacific Fleet, Captain 1st rank Vladimir Matveyev said.
"The Sovershenny corvette will take part in the Sea Cup-2017 international seamanship contest that will be hosted by the Pacific Fleet from August 1 to August 12. Russian and Chinese warships will take part in it. The contest will have three stages: first, firing, second, damage control and, third, seamanship and rescue training," the report says.
Prior to the international contest, the Sovershenny will participate in the parade and events dedicated to the Navy’s Day.
The Sovershenny is the forth Project 20380 serial corvette that has been operating in the Pacific Fleet since July 20, 2017. It was designed to operate in the close maritime zone and fight with enemy’s surface ships and submarines, as well as for artillery support of seaborne assaults.