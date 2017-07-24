Back to Main page
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017

Military & Defense
July 24, 10:30 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Sea Cup-2017 international seamanship contest that will be hosted by the Pacific Fleet from August 1 to August 12

© Yuri Smetyuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, July 24. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s Sovershenny corvette will present the Russian Navy at the Sea Cup-2017 international seamanship contest, Head of the Information Support Department of the Eastern Military District’s Press Service for the Pacific Fleet, Captain 1st rank Vladimir Matveyev said.

"The Sovershenny corvette will take part in the Sea Cup-2017 international seamanship contest that will be hosted by the Pacific Fleet from August 1 to August 12. Russian and Chinese warships will take part in it. The contest will have three stages: first, firing, second, damage control and, third, seamanship and rescue training," the report says.

Prior to the international contest, the Sovershenny will participate in the parade and events dedicated to the Navy’s Day.

The Sovershenny is the forth Project 20380 serial corvette that has been operating in the Pacific Fleet since July 20, 2017. It was designed to operate in the close maritime zone and fight with enemy’s surface ships and submarines, as well as for artillery support of seaborne assaults.

Topics
Navy Russian Pacific Fleet
