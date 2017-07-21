Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Navy Day parade in Far East

Military & Defense
July 21, 13:31 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Pacific Fleet’s seamen would start mooring vessels to buoys in the Amur Bay on July 24

Share
1 pages in this article

Gallery
7 photo
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK, July 21. /TASS/. The Sovershenny advanced corvette that recently became part of the Pacific Fleet will take part in the parade dedicated to the Navy Day in the Amur Bay, Primorye Region, Head of the Eastern Military District Press Service’s Department of Information Support for the Pacific Fleet, captain 2nd rank Vladimir Matveyev, said.

"After the end of the ceremony dedicated to the first raising of the Navy’s flag and the introduction of the ship to the Pacific Fleet, the Sovershenny corvette will take part in the parade. About 40 ships, boats, submarines and support vessel of the fleet will participate in the parade. The Sovershenny corvette will join them," Matveyev said.

He added that the Pacific Fleet’s seamen would start mooring vessels to buoys in the Amur Bay on July 24. From July 21, rehearsals for the military festival will start, and the final rehearsal is planned for July 28.

Gallery
1 photo
© EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Russia's Pacific Fleet in photos

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-Chinese naval exercises kick off in Baltic Sea
2
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue
3
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
4
Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stages
5
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
6
Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second
7
ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to finding it violated US sanctions against Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама