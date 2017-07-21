Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Navy Day parade in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, July 21. /TASS/. The Sovershenny advanced corvette that recently became part of the Pacific Fleet will take part in the parade dedicated to the Navy Day in the Amur Bay, Primorye Region, Head of the Eastern Military District Press Service’s Department of Information Support for the Pacific Fleet, captain 2nd rank Vladimir Matveyev, said.

"After the end of the ceremony dedicated to the first raising of the Navy’s flag and the introduction of the ship to the Pacific Fleet, the Sovershenny corvette will take part in the parade. About 40 ships, boats, submarines and support vessel of the fleet will participate in the parade. The Sovershenny corvette will join them," Matveyev said.

He added that the Pacific Fleet’s seamen would start mooring vessels to buoys in the Amur Bay on July 24. From July 21, rehearsals for the military festival will start, and the final rehearsal is planned for July 28.